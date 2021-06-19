“Florence Pugh takes the movie”

The first reactions to ‘Black widow’ praise the work of Florence Pugh and David Harbor In addition, the specialized press that has already seen the film starring Scarlett Johansson speaks of one of the funniest and most powerful titles of the MCU

Yes. We must admit that the wait is making us eternal, but also much more bearable after reading the first reviews of the lucky ones who have already been able to see the expected ‘Black widow’, And, for the moment, there seems to be unanimity: Florence pugh is the big surprise of the movie. In fact, on social networks they already rate the actress as “An instant icon of the MCU”. Accolades have also been received by his partner David Harbor who, along with Florence, have been awarded the title of “scene stealer” in the film. “Adrenaline, a mix of ‘Mission impossible’ and ‘Thelma and Louise’ …” These are some of the excerpts from the tweets that professionals from different media have published and that also advance that the film is full of jokes and winks for Marvel fans, combined with some of the darkest plots that have been seen in the universe and powerful action scenes very well constructed. In addition, and as we already confirmed in PHOTOGRAMS, ‘Black Widow’ will have a post-credit scene.

Below, you can see some of the tweets with the first reactions to the film, which will hit theaters and Disney + on July 9.

