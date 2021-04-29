Florence Pugh starring in Emma Donoghue’s adaptation of ‘The Prodigy’

Florence Pugh (‘Mindsommar’, ‘Black Widow’) lead the cast of ‘The Wonder’, the film adaptation of the novel by Emma Donoghue that we know in Spain under the title of ‘The Prodigy’.

The film will be directed by Chilean Sebastin Lelio (‘Gloria’, ‘A fantastic woman’) from a script signed by Alice Birch, screenwriter of ‘Succession’ or ‘Normal People’ who already worked with Pugh on ‘Lady Macbeth ‘which placed both on the map in 2016.

The filming of the film will begin next August in locations in Ireland under the production of Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross, also responsible for ‘The Room’, the successful 2015 film that was also based on a novel by Emma Donoghue.

Finally we leave you with the official synopsis of ‘The Prodigy’, published in our country by Penguin Libros.

Ireland, 1840. In a small town the word is spreading that an eleven-year-old girl, the daughter of a humble farming family, has not eaten for four months.

Anna O’Donnell is intelligent, devoted and very discreet. In an extremely Catholic environment, everyone believes her to be a saint. The case has reached the press, and he receives daily visitors who leave alms and gifts to the family.

Elizabeth Lib Wright, a young English nurse, is hired by a committee of townspeople to monitor the girl for two weeks, in order to give credibility to the “miracle.” Take turns watching with a nun, Sister Michael. Lib does not believe in the effectiveness of the nun, but it is almost impossible to control her as well, in addition to the girl and her parents. William Byrne is a journalist sent there to cover the case, and Liz ends up relaying some of her observations to him. She is convinced that it is a fraud, but solving the mystery will not be easy.

An emotional, intelligent, passionate novel that combines psychological suspense with a love story that faces evil.