Floral beauty, Maribel Guardia flirts in fitted dress

The beautiful and charismatic model, conductive Y Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia has not stopped impressing her loyal fans in the networks social, sharing all kinds of photographs in which her beautiful figure is the center of attention, in addition to the beautiful and elegant outfits she wears with great finesse.

All thanks to the fact that, as we have been commenting previously, the actress has been receiving various sets of clothes from a large number of boutiques Y online storesas well as all kinds of products, directly to the door of your home so that you can use them, try them and first hand you can recommend them to your followers so that they can also buy them, tagging the respective stores in their publications, in this way both parties win.

For this reason, the textile piece that we are talking about at the moment, besides that it looks quite good, is an excellent option to spend the afternoon of SundayLikewise, we can affirm that his outlined silhouette was something that his fans recognized immediately, because up to this moment he has gathered almost 20 thousand reactions from them, at least, in the app of the snapshots, Instagram.

As expected, his followers gave him their respective likes and also commented how much they enjoy his entertainment pieces and how good he looks at 62 years of age.

Always emphasizing that instead of looking old, it looks like it is getting younger and younger and, therefore, very beautiful, also that we cannot deny that it wears the dress with such distinction that it could not be passed unnoticed in the aforementioned social network.

As it cannot be missed, Guardia accompanied his images, where he appears in profile and later in front, showing off his outlined and curvilinear heart attack silhouette to the fullest, with a beautiful message for all his followers: “May the good energies penetrate your life today and may your steps be transformed into light ”.

There is no doubt that this woman will never finish surprising us with her charming publications, which do nothing but fascinate the audience on the internet and that is how not to do it if she maintains an enviable silhouette that many 20-year-old girls would already like, something that she has achieved. hard work foundation with healthy eating and daily gym routines.