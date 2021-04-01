Floral and tight Galilea Montijo leaves Andrea Legarreta out | Instagram

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, has claimed to be one of the most beautiful of “Today“By showing outfits that enhance her figure and a recent image proved once again that she is the queen of trends. Could it be that she detracted from her colleague’s popularity? Andrea Legarreta?

Galilea Montijo She regained the throne as the “queen of style” of the morning, after appearing in an outfit very according to this summer season, a complete set of shorts and blouse with palm tree prints would show the charms of the driver.

The vivacious print has remained strongly in fashion since past summer seasons and was “Gali“who on this occasion would carry it with all his artillery to show why it is one of the favorites of the team of collaborators of the broadcast.

Like a fashionista that she is, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres gave an even more powerful touch to the garment when wearing it with high-heeled sneakers in a lighter green that would highlight her beautiful legs even more, Andrea Legarreta’s colleague undoubtedly knows how to take advantage of all its qualities.

As an extra complement, the endearing host of programs such as “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv” and recently the last edition of Teletón, placed a camel color belt to give greater emphasis to that area.

Immediately, his loyal fans did not wait long to react to the postcard which added 34,690 likes and emojis of hearts and faces in love.

The “former television actress”, day by day delights the audience with a very lively style since she can appear with a sequined dress, a very tight one, skirts or one-piece dresses but with designs that go to the latest cry of Fashion.

This spring has been very well received by Galilea, Andrea, Marisol, etc., the female faces of the production who have been the first to impose the fashion of this summer, after showing themselves more covered by the low temperatures that they felt in the past months.

As in days gone by, Erik Rubín’s wife would have stolen sighs after she appeared in an image where she completely shows off her legs when wearing a minishort in an image in which she was happy welcoming spring.

The actress was the target of various compliments and comments in which her followers highlighted how beautiful she looked, although in particular it was her legs that stole most of her prominence.

It should be said that “La Montijo” is one of the most appreciated on the set where she has remained for several years, together with her companions, Andrea Legarreta and Raúl Araiza, they make up the oldest trio within the popular program that has been led by several hands. .

Currently, it is Andrea Rodríguez who takes the helm of the programming, after her sister, the previous director of “Hoy”, Magda Rodríguez, lost her life in 2020, which left the driver’s aunt, Andrea Escalona, in front.

For a long time, the Televisa program team has boasted of being a great family, particularly after some of its collaborators have given several years of their lives to this project, now it is under the direction of Andrea Rodríguez with whom they seem to have a very good chemistry.

However, this does not free them from certain disagreements and it would be Galilea herself who from time to time reveals herself to the orders of the producer, after in recent days she refused to wear the uniform of the famous “Rebelde” group. this on the occasion of the promotion of the concert held on Sunday March 28, which would be broadcast on television.

The controversy was immediate since it came to light that the 47-year-old “cheerleader” refused to appear as a schoolgirl in the middle of the program and would even reveal that Andrea Legarreta had made the same decision according to the rumors that circulated after the The actress’s mother, Nina Rubín, who debuts in the novel “Te acuerdas de me”, will be absent from the morning last Friday, the day on which they will perform the popular characterization.