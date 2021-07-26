Flora will be incorporated in season 2

‘Destiny: The Winx Saga‘Netflix is ​​already shooting its second season, and has announced some very important additions to the cast. Everything we know about season 2 of ‘Destiny: The Winx Saga’. ‘Destiny: The Winx Saga’: The differences between the animated series and that of Netflix.

The criticisms have had an effect: ‘Destiny: The Winx Saga’ has made some profound changes for its second season, among which the incorporation of the fairy Flora stands out.. The character, one of the main characters of the beloved animated series and known as the Latin fairy, was traded in the Netflix series for Terra (Eliot salt), who was not Latina. This change, coupled with the choice of a white actress (Elisha applebaum) to play Musa, the fairy who originally had Asian features, sparked accusations of ‘whitewashing’ from fans.

Luckily, Flora is back, and will be played by Paulina Chavez. Together with her they join the cast Brandon grace as Gray and Eanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, although at the moment there are no more details about his characters and how they fit into the story. Thus, they will accompany the usual cast protagonist of fairies formed by Abigail cowen like Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen like Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha and the aforementioned Salt as Terra and Applebaum as Musa, followed by Sadie Soverall like Beatrix, Freddie thorp like Riven, Danny griffin as Sky, Theo Graham like dane, Jacob Dudman like sam, Ken duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier like Silva. This was announced on Twitter:

“The six episodes of the first season only skimmed the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies that inhabit it,” he said. Brian Young, showrunner of the series, in a statement. He continued, “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for fans to know more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who will be performing at Alfea next quarter …“Now we know that that mysterious phrase could refer precisely to the expected addition of Flora. If there will be more surprises to discover, we will have to wait to find out!

