© Capture

Welcome aboard it was the scene of an awkward moment between Guido Kaczka and Vigna flower, who last night was one of the famous guests to participate in the games of the program instead of the people who stay at home, following a phrase from the driver about the Instagram of the actress and her way of being.

The two-time champion of the Dancing He was about to start his attempt to pull out one of the two bars found inside a box in the center of the studio when the figure of El Trece He mentioned his popularity on social media.

“Then, ready Flor Vigna. Here the announcer is … separated in quarantine. Prepared Flor Vigna. One of the best Instagram is that of Flor Vigna, by far. Do you have how many followers? ”Guido asked the competitor, while she rolled up her jacket to have a better chance of winning the game.

“We have five million,” replied the influencer, thus causing the surprise of Kaczka, who released a comment that ended up being questioned on the air by her with a question.

“Well, notice that it’s at five million. Just as you see it, five million followers, ”said the El Trece host.

“How do you see me, Guido?” The girl quickly inquired with laughter. dancer Kaczka, who despite getting a little stuck in his explanation, was justified: “No … I say, ‘as you see it.’ It’s a quantity, it’s millions ”.

“I give boluda, I give boluda”, launched the former participant of Combat, causing Guido a laugh and the discomfort of the moment reaches its highest point. Diego ramos, another of the guests present in the studio, rowed the situation saying that the driver surely sees it as “simple, good and humble”.

The artist did not manage to remove the ingot and could not open the car with her eyes blindfolded, and minutes later, far from the tension over the comment she made about her Instagram account, the former Summer of ’98 dedicated a heartfelt compliment to the participant of his program for the career he is having in the media. “One says an actress, obviously, she is in One Week, nothing more, but she is Flor Vigna, she is like a genre in itself, it does not have as headings. It’s like Nike ”, sentenced the Welcome aboard driver.

L.L.