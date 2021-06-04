Flor Vigna surprised by imitating Britney Spears in ‘The Academy’



Britney Spears.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The second challenge of the program led by Marcelo Tinelli is already underway. In a sense, the participants of ‘La Academia’ strive day after day to make the jurors fall in love and achieve a score that saves them from the duel and an eventual elimination.

Following that line, it was the turn of Flor Vigna to make your presentation in this challenge. Looking like Britney Spears, entered the track and approached the driver to share the famous preview for the performance. Exaggerating a basic English and imitating the American singer, he called Tinelli “bolu …” and even referred to Nicolás Occhiato. “He is very, very bolu …”, he indicated.

But the time for the talk is over. The lights went out, the reflectors came on and “Slave 4u”, “Toxic”, “One more time” and “Crazy” began to play while Vigna danced and imitated almost perfectly to the author of all those hits.

Once the choreography was finished, it was time for the jury to give their return. Ángel de Brito was the first to speak and, after praising her, he put a ten. Pampita Ardohain, also between compliments and celebrations, left her secret vow with the expectation that it will be something very good. Finally, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín arrived, who left an eight and a nine respectively.

In this way, the couple made up of Flor Vigna and Facundo Mazzei achieved 27 points, this being the highest score of the challenge so far and leaving them very well standing for the closing of the day.

