“It is mandatory. Today we have to take care of each other. Let’s put our grain of sand to fight this pandemic. Bring out all the creativity in you ”.

Given the decision of the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the driver sat in the mini workshop that she has in her house and made the personalized masks with the sewing machine. “I come from a family of seamstresses. I started sewing at the age of seven with my mom’s machine ”, remember in dialogue with Teleshow, who inherited a passion for sewing from his mother, Sabina Baez.

“I always do things to them. I made masks for my husband and the boys saw it and wanted to make each one their own. Without fear“Adds Flor, who last summer taught her daughter Isabella to sew by machine, during the season they shared in Mar del Plata since the actress led The unforgettable party.

The driver shared some videos while making homemade chinstraps – which each one customized to their liking – on her Instagram account. “Taking care of each other is our great responsibility. I made a personalized face mask for my daughter. The years of Utilísima were not in vain“He wrote on the social network where he has a million followers.

Flor points out that she was “learning by herself” how to use the sewing machine and that she usually makes different clothes for her family at home.

With respect to total quarantine -which President Alberto Fernández decreed since March 20 in order to avoid the transmission of coronavirus– the actress indicates that she is taking advantage of the situation to spend more time with her family: “I come from a very intense three month season. Am happy to be home. “

For his part, he details that he cleans, organizes, cooks, trains “a lot” and the most important thing in these -and all- times is that he enjoys his children, who do not attend school either, but continue with education virtually .

Asked about the precautions she takes when shopping, Flor details that, together with Pablo, they decided that he should be the responsible adult to leave the house. “I do not go out. My husband does it when necessary ”emphasizes.

Almost two years ago, the driver gave an interview to Infobae in which he recounted that his mother died after undergoing a clandestine abortion when Flor was a baby. “My mom’s name was Sabina Baez, I still have a hard time talking about her. She came alone from Misiones, she was very young, I think she was 15 years old. He had all the expectations that a girl from the interior could come to the city. Here she met my father, they immediately got together, they had my brother and then me. I was a baby when my mom got pregnant again And, from what I know, there began the pressures of the environment: But how are they going to be filled with children when they are so young? Back then my mom was a seamstress, I was 25 years old, two boys, we had no home and the economic situation was very precarious ”, said the actress who has been publicly in favor of legal, safe and free abortion.

“When my children turned 2 years old I believed that I was going to die. I was very scared, all the time, I felt like I was going to leave them alone. When they were 2 years old I also thought a lot about my mom, about what she had lost, what she couldn’t give me. I am a very present, very attentive and very heavy mom and I think it has to do with this of wanting to give them what I did not have: food, snacks, homework, birthdays ”, added Flor de la V.