Floods Sweep Europe; there are 66 dead

BERLIN.

TOAt least 66 people died in Germany and Belgium due to intense flooding.

Holland also reported affectations.

This week’s rains caused rivers to overflow and water invaded the streets

I am sorry for those who have lost their lives in this disaster, ” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to the United States.

Merkel promised that everything possible will be done to find the missing, whose number has not yet been officially confirmed.

The heavy rains and floods do not reflect what has happened, ” the president added.

Authorities in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said that at least 30 people have died, while in the southern state of Rhineland-Palatinate 28 deaths were reported.

For its part, the Belgian press reported eight deaths in the country.

Dozens of people had to be rescued from the roofs of their houses in inflatable rafts and helicopters. Hundreds of soldiers were deployed to assist in the rescue efforts.

One of the most affected towns was Schuld, in the west of the country, where houses collapsed and dozens are still missing.

Karl-Heinz Grimm, who came to Schuld to help his parents, said that he had never seen the River Ahr overflow of such magnitude.

Tonight was like crazy. ”

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ