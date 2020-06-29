BEIJING (AP) – At least 12 people died and 10 others were missing after heavy rains in southwest China’s Sichuan province, region authorities reported Monday. The storms added to the increasing number of summer floods reported across the country.

Mianning County, in Sichuan province, was hit by storms on Friday and Saturday, with flooding especially in the town of Yihai, according to the provincial government. Two vehicles fell into a river that runs along a flooded highway, while 7,705 people were evacuated from the area.

The area sits on a plain at the foot of a series of steep slopes that eventually become part of the Tibetan Plateau, the most important source of China’s rivers.

The floods registered since the beginning of June nationwide have caused 78 deaths or disappearances, have destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes and have caused direct economic losses estimated at more than 25,000 million yuan (3.5 billion dollars), revealed the Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday.

Seasonal flooding affects much of China annually, and authorities have tried to mitigate the damage through the use of levees, in particular the massive structure known as the Three Gorges Dam built on the course of the Yangtze River.

The worst flooding in China in recent years occurred in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly three million homes were destroyed by storms.