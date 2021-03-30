Floods in the United States Could Damage Homes of Up to $ 20 Billion in 2021

The report by a nonprofit research and technology company, which examines the flood risks of the United States, found that 4.3 million homes are at risk of flooding.

A report titled: “The Cost of Climate: America’s Growing Flood Risk,” by the First Street Foundation, says that Damage to these properties per year is estimated to be $ 20 billion this year, although losses are expected to grow to $ 32.2 billion by 2051, due to climate change.

If all of these homes were insured against the risk of flooding, insurance rates would have to increase by 4.5 times.

The report states that “the risk of flooding brings with it real and potentially devastating financial impacts that are not currently factored in in the credit, insurance or real estate markets, nor are they considered by most potential buyers.”

“This report addresses this gap in data and knowledge used to assess mortgage, insurance, reinsurance and disaster risk by creating the first publicly available, accurate and complete estimate of annual flood damage or average annual loss, and how those estimates could change as a result of a changing climate and its impact on flood risk, ”the document added, according to Fox 17.

The report also examined the economic risk of flooding for each state, and found that There are 137,079 residential properties in Tennessee that have substantial flood risk and a risk of total loss of $ 436.8 million.

Saturday, flash floods affected numerous parts of Tennessee, including Nashville, with 4 people killed by the floods and 130 who had to be rescued.

According to the report, the annual property loss in Tennessee will be 3,186 in 2021, but will grow 3% by 2051. During that time period, an additional 1,915 properties are estimated to have financial losses from flood damage.

The report found that Clarksville will have the biggest change in the next 30 years with a 5.9% increase in losses, going from $ 1.85 million to $ 1.96 million in 2051. Hendersonville will grow 4.2%, going from having flood losses of $ 6.12 million to $ 6.37 million in 2051.

Nashville is expected to see a 3.6% increase in flood losses, from $ 21.63 million to $ 22.40 million.

