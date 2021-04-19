FloC, Google’s alternative to cookies in agony: WordPress announces its blocking

FLoC, the alternative of Google to third-party cookies continues to generate headlines and continues to create controversy. Now WordPress, the world’s most used content generator, has announced that it will block it, considering it a security threat.

FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) is a new mechanism for tracking Google with which it intends to maintain the possibility of collecting data related to users’ browsing activities, but ensuring their right to privacy. The company considers it an alternative to cookies since they can be designed to micro-segment and track individual users.

With FLoC It would be possible to serve, for example, targeted advertising based on interests, demographics or browsing history, but without the need to reveal the identity of the people. The problem is that it is a proprietary technology of and for Google, not necessarily for third parties.

Google FloC: Widespread Rejection

The idea has been met with a lot of criticism by some of the leaders in user privacy issues. The EFF considers it a terrible idea since Google you are using your users without them knowing.

They also ensure that they get individual tracking through FLoC it is easier than google would have us believe. They also explain that from the analysis of behavior patterns in navigation – which can be obtained through the technology proposed by Google– it can be micro-segmented to an individual level.

What’s more, 0.5% of all Chrome browsers have FLoC active, but the company did not issue notice or notification to its users. It is intended to increase the test to 5% of the browser installation base.

It has also been criticized by its competitors, DuckDuckGo, Vivaldi Y Brave They have already announced that they will block it or explain to users how to disable it.

It’s WordPress turn

WordPress has joined the protest and has notified that they will block the tracking of FLoC in their own facilities as in facilities hosted within WordPress.com. It will be made from version 5.8 that is expected to be released in July 2021.

The platform is also considering adding the code for blocking FLoC in previous versions, in such a way that it takes effect although, even on those websites that do not update yet.

It is a significant advertisement since 41% of the total of the web works on WordPress, so it would be a very hard blow to the initiative of Google to replace the cookies, which looks like it was born dead.

According to those responsible, the reason for the block is the lack of information and transparency on the part of Google towards its users. TO WordPress you are concerned that content creators will choose to crawl using FLoC without understanding all the implications. In the future they would add a setting for administrators to decide whether or not this new type of tracking is allowed.

For developers who want to block FLoC And don’t wait for the update to WordPress 5.8 in July, two plugins have already been released that do exactly that.

