Floating wind turbines taller than the Eiffel Tower, is this the future of renewables?

Imagine finding yourself on the surface of evil with an impressive structure, in the form of a grid, and 324 meters high. A structure taller than the Eiffel Tower, next to which a ship or a transatlantic cruise ship looks like a toy, as shown in the recreation illustrated in this article. Let’s imagine areas with dozens of floating wind turbines like these, producing clean energy. It is exciting to see how more and more solutions are emerging to provide our society with renewable energy sources, without CO2 emissions.

Many projects, of course, will not materialize. But, in the process, we are convinced that many solutions will prosper, they will power our homes with clean energy, they will recharge our electric cars.

Will that be the case with Wind Catching Systems’ floating turbines?

Floating wind turbines on the sea

Wind Catching Systems AS is a Norwegian company that is developing wind turbine systems that have been designed to be installed on floating platforms at sea. Its cover letter comes under the promise of offering systems with a productivity superior to that of land-based wind turbines, and fixed-base maritime wind turbines.

By using arrays of small generators, instead of wind turbines with long blade systems, they hope to achieve higher energy production, in a smaller area and, therefore, with less impact, surprising as it is when considering its size. .

The figures that Wind Catching Systems AS manages are, to say the least, spectacular. Each wind turbine would offer a nominal power of around 1 MW and each matrix, like the ones shown in these illustrations, could be made up of up to 100 wind turbines. Onshore and offshore wind turbine systems, of the manufacturers with the most installed power in Spain, are between 2 MW and 7 MW. And not only that. The design of wind turbines, as we know them today, is very sensitive to the force of the wind. So there are specific wind turbines for stronger winds and these have to adjust the orientation of the blades and limit the rotation to stay within certain thresholds that are considered safe, something that with smaller wind turbines would be solved and, therefore, they could take advantage of stronger winds to generate more power.

According to the Norwegian company, throughout this year they will complete their process of technical tests and verifications, and They expect that in 2022 the commercialization of their wind turbine arrays will begin. His forecasts are, as we say, quite optimistic. The cost of these wind turbines will be high, higher for the same installed power than that of the offshore wind turbines that we already know. But with a useful life of 50 years, higher than the 30 years that are estimated in current turbines, and the expected generation performance, they promise a superior profitability, and even amortize the investment between 2030 and 2035 of the first wind turbine arrays that install for years to come.

Will this project succeed? Will we see huge arrays of floating wind turbines in the sea?

In a few years we will know.