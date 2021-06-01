floating tabs and bet on minimalism for a browser that wants to save us clicks

Mozilla just released Firefox 89, the new version of your web browser, and although there are internal improvements, what stands out the most is the redesign of a browser that is now being renewed and committed to minimalism.

In fact, the browser wants to save us mouse clicks, and for this it has simplified menus and toolbars, trying to eliminate distractions. Even so, what is most noticeable is, by far, the new look of the eyelashes, which are now floating.

Look mom, now the lashes are floating

The renovation of Firefox is interesting but do not expect too radical changes. The interface of course changes, and this is especially noticeable in the tabs, which instead of being “glued” or supported by the address bar are suspended on the top bar, as if floating.

The effect is striking and, I would say, compelling. The idea here was to bet on minimalism and that it is especially noticeable in the address bar, with a super minimalist iconography and a very clean and air-filled design.

The drop-down menu on the right it has also been tried to simplify, although the differences with the previous versions are not so obvious (I miss the shortcut to “Restore tabs from the previous session”, which is now in the “History” section when we need it), but it is still too early for check whether or not this redesign saves us clicks.

Light, dark and ‘Alpenglow’ theme on stage. Each one modifies toolbars and menu backgrounds, among other elements.

There are other notable changes: in the installation we are invited to try some of the available Firefox themes, something that already existed in the past and that allows us to customize the appearance of the “box” that surrounds the websites we visit.

More curious is the new format of the tabs in which we reproduce video. If we upload a YouTube video, the tab will show the message “PLAYING” at the bottom of the tab, clearly visible.

These improvements are joined what’s new in the SmartBlock feature that allows us to block trackers, those programs that monitor our activity when we visit certain websites. There are also some improvements in the developer tools, but this new version shines above all for those changes in its interface.

Firefox 89 is now available on Mozilla’s download servers if you want to install it manually. If you already had it installed, the update will be applied automatically from today, but you can try to force it from the menu “Help” -> “About Firefox”.

