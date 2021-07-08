Floating structure almost sinks with several people on top it was recorded

GEORGIA

On July 4, the Independence Day in the United States, Bo Ream witnessed a group of people having fun in one of the. floating pontoons on Lake Lanier, Georgia (United States), when the structure began to sink.

The pontoon in question, which is part of the pier itself, began to lose buoyancy, probably due to excess weight, and at that moment the group of people began to disperseSome jumped into the water, some jumped onto the dock before it sank.

The images were recorded on video:

Fortunately, there was no major damage, and with enough people clearing the dock in time, the pontoon did not finish sinking.

This isn’t the first time Lake Lanier’s semi-abandoned structures have made headlines. For years, Lack of maintenance has caused several of the floating structures installed there to sink, even going so far as to have to intervene the United States Army Corps of Engineers to pressure the owners.

Lake Lanier is only 7% more popular than Georgia’s second most popular lake, But it is a huge tourist attraction for many Americans, despite being twice as deadly. The water is cloudy, the bottom of the lake is covered with tree trunks, old structures and debris capable of trapping swimmers and diverting boats.

