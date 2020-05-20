The floating islands project would be built in the port of Copenhagen and will open in the epicenter of the country’s capital in the spring of 2021.

Australian architect Marshall Blecher and Danish architecture studio Studio Fokstrot presented the design of a new type of urban space for the port of Copenhagen, Denmark: floating islands.

The so-called Copenhagen Islands, a group of floating islands, also named “Parkipelago”, they aim to create diverse possibilities for activities and daily exploration.

According to Designboom, the floating islands of Copenhagen will be open and free for use by boaters, fishermen, kayakers, stargazers, swimmers, or anyone who wants to be outside.

Construction of the first three islands will begin next month and they are expected to be available to the public in spring 2021.

What are these floating islands?

According to their creators, they are their own ecosystem and they have endemic plants, trees and grass on the water, which provide a habitat with a recreational and relaxing purpose.

Plus, underwater, anchor points will give algae, fish and shellfish a new home. The islands offer a generous and constantly changing green space in the city center, hinting at a new type of climate-resistant urbanism.

On the other hand, the construction of these floating islands will be supported by recycled materials and FSC wood, following the traditional methods of boat construction.

Mobile, floating and free for public use.

First prototype launched into the sea

The first CPH-Ø1 island prototype was first launched in 2018, immediately becoming a popular feature in the port and winning many design awards.

The 25m2 platform features a six-meter lime tree that grows at its center and was built by hand using traditional wood techniques in the southern Copenhagen shipyards.

Trees grow in the center of these floating islands in Copenhagen.

«CPH-Ø1 is just one of the many islands to come. The islands can be adapted to any port, with the specific characteristics of the given city and its need for port life “, informs the website.

In addition, the floating islands of Copenhagen are a non-profit initiative supported by governments.

Finally, the new “parkipelago” islands will be called CPH-Ø2 and will serve as platforms for different activities: bathing areas, floating saunas, floating gardens, floating mussel farms and a floating café.

Photo credit: © Marshall Blecher & Studio Fokstrot

The islands reintroduce wild and whimsical nature into the rapidly gentrifying harbor.

