Flirty video of Ana Cheri with song by Bella Poarch!

Sending a tender kiss is that Ana Cheri is the popular influencer and model from Instagram, it is shown in a very flirty video which has the song Build a B * tch from the tiktoker in the background Bella Poarch.

This particular song has become extremely famous, surprisingly in one week it managed to reach over one hundred million views on the video official.

Ana Cheri It is shown with short blonde hair, it is not known if it is a wig or an extreme change of look in it, because for years we have seen it with its natural hair tone, in the case that it is a dye the truth is that looks perfect on her.

The model also wears a long-sleeved white turtleneck blouse and on top of it, a kind of transparent harness.

This video was shared by Cheri on her Twitter account, which she created a few weeks ago and has become popular, although not as popular as on Instagram.

In his description he invites his fans to be part of his OnlyFansIt also mentions that those who are VIP will be able to see a little more, it is really a tempting offer you do not think.