Flirty princess, Ana Cheri looks like Leia from Star Wars! | Instagram

Leia organa is one of the most iconic princesses on television and movies, that is why Ana Cheri paid honor to the films of Star wars with this interpretation.

Ana Cheri He constantly pampers his followers in his social media content, which is why he has become a celebrity thanks to his publications.

These flirty photos He shared them on his official Instagram account, in them he appears with Leia’s flirtatious look when she was captured by Jabba, so he did not miss a chance to recreate this outfit.

The model and businesswoman is wearing a top and a skirt that reveals her shapely legs, the fabric falls in front of her figure and her legs are exposed to perfection, while her enormous charms stand out.

Someone who loves you, Are you a Star Wars fan? “Wrote Ana Cheri.

It was on May 5, 2020 that she shared this photo, which by the way already has more than 214 thousand red hearts, Cheri did not miss the opportunity to take photos that are closest to the set of the film, because the place where she is is something desert.