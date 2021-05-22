Flirty pink dress, Maribel Guardia wishes the best to fans | INSTAGRAM

As is almost daily custom, the beautiful model Y driver, Maribel Guardia has uploaded a new photograph to her official Instagram in which she shows that apart from being very beautiful on the inside, she is also beautiful on the outside.

That’s right, the beautiful Costa Rican shared a message of love for all her fans wishing them the best this weekend and especially on this beautiful Saturday in which she is more than happy to continue promoting these clothing sets that the store will give her. Parcel delivery.

In case you did not know, Maribel is working with a clothing store receiving their products and promoting them while putting them on and wearing them in the most impressive way possible with her athletic figure that makes her look beautifull and especially that attitude that is very noticeable in his face of positivism and thanks to God.

You may also be interested: In red she looks good, Maribel Guardia falls in love in a ball gown

And it is that the also model is trying hard every day modeling the products in the best possible way always with a positive attitude, trying to convey a message that works for her loyal followers, who are always there to support her.

As they help her to give her likes and comments, she also seeks to help them in some way and in fact at this time she publication It already has more than 10,000 likes and it continues to grow.

Maribel Guardia does not stop looking beautiful, the years still go by, she continues to be beautiful if you are a person who lives in Latin America, you may have already realized that she has done advertising campaigns with many brands, so on occasions we have seen her in various magazine stands and in some more stores.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that the beautiful host was born to be in the media and above all to bring a message of love to her audience, that large number of people who admire her and recognize all the work she has done to this day, also having some other skills such as singing and driving.

In Show News we will continue rescuing the best information about Maribel Guardia so that you do not miss it, in addition to her beautiful photographs that she is always publishing so that we can enjoy them to the fullest and that we also share them with our friends so that we can all continue to appreciate her cute exist and your skills as an influencer.