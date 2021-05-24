Flirty Noelia forgets to wear pants! fans get excited | Instagram

Singer Noelia recently shared a flirtatious video with which many of his followers fell more in love with his beautiful and charming figure, it seems that he purposely “forgot” to wear pants when filming.

During the last years that he opened his account on Instagram, Noelia interpreter of “I Touch My Self“, has been characterized by publishing content that is quite daring and that goes beyond the flirtatious.

The singer She has been quite active in the application, every day we find new content regarding her various activities, not only with her music but also with her account. OnlyFans, your products from Noelicious and some of its companies.

Four hours ago the singer, model and businesswoman shared this video, where apparently she is on the sidewalk of a street, from what can be seen is at night because in front of her there is a car with the lights on and due at the height of their legs they are the protagonists.

As a presentation of “I Touch My Self” her new song Noelia not only shows off her song but also her figure while dancing a bit, showing off her curves wholesale.

Noelia is wearing two blouses, a neon orange and purple underneath her, she also wears a kind of jacket that is transparent, at the bottom she is only wearing a white interior and high black leather ankle boots.

Although this time she focused on her new single, surely some followers will be thinking about her OnlyFans account, this when seeing her wiggle her hips a little and show off completely.

At the moment the singer has 1 million 400 thousand followers on Instagram of which 290 fans have written a message in this new publication that also has 67,973 reproductions after 4 hours from its publication.

Several of her fans refer to how beautiful she looks in the video, above all they mention that her body is extremely beautiful, others simply mention certain parts of her body stating that she looks “rich”, which in fact is quite a reference. curious.

In the description of the video, Noelia mentions that this new melody of which we have been able to hear only some small parts will arrive very soon, surely from the moment it is published it will become a success, the rhythm is quite striking and invites you to dance a little.