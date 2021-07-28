Flirty mini skirt, Daniella Chávez raises beauty to the 100th floor | INSTAGRAM

Recently the beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez had the opportunity to travel and visit one of the most iconic cities in United States and one of which receives the most tourists throughout the year.

Thanks to the massive vaccination that has been carried out in that country, visitors have more freedom to stroll and it was for this reason that the beautiful Influencers decided to attend one of the buildings with the best views, one from which she had the opportunity to to model in its floor number 100.

That’s right, this is a photo shoot with which he is back working to model and promote the clothing sets of Fashion Nova, a fashion company that has stood out and has remained one of the best, which is why it also works with the best models.

In fact, this company was previously working with Demi Rose, the beautiful British model who has also stolen hearts, however, it seems that Pretty Little Thing has offered her a better amount in payment and has changed with them.

But going back to Daniella it is impressive the way she modeled, raising her beauty to the heights using this set consisting of a mini skirt black and a blouse of the same color tied at the front.

We could also appreciate that it was reloaded in what seems to be the building’s mirrors in which the city was reflected and we could see many buildings that worked perfectly for the photo.

So far the photographs have more than 100,000 likes and it is a number that continues to grow as more and more users come to support it on their social networks and some others are just getting to know it and are realizing the quality of content that Always go up looking to pamper your admirers.

In Show News we will continue to share his best publications and even his best stories, since there he also places some very flirtatious videos with which he has maintained a loyal, happy audience, which is what allows him to work with well-known brands.