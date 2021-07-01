Flirty in pink, Kendall Jenner walks imposing on the catwalk | INSTAGRAM

After such a difficult year and not an easy one for those of us used to massive events, the beautiful model Y businesswoman Kendall Jenner has had the opportunity to return to one of her favorite places in the world: the catwalk.

That’s right, thanks to Jacquemus, a French brand, the beautiful socialite has had the opportunity to practice his data for modeling and share it with a small audience on a catwalk where the sanitation measures necessary.

In the entertainment piece shared by the model herself we could see how she walked in a pink clothing set with a few touches of Red, in addition to having a very interesting and playful front opening.

But the most impressive of all is not the clothes but the model, who actually walk as if he were floating on the floor moving his hips and of course falling in love with all those users who came to observe the beautiful piece of contents.

There is no doubt that he has an excellent gift for floating while walking, making it seem very easy, something that is not really easy and that even the best models can assure you.

Of course, Kendall’s fans came to give him their respective likes and they have already achieved more than 2,400,001, an impressive number but that totally supports the beautiful videos that he shared with us and that are currently being enjoyed by so many people on the network. .

In case you did not know, Kendall Jenner not only has modeling skills but also to be an excellent businesswoman, in fact she has just launched her own drink brand originally from Mexico, one that her sister Kylie Jenner helped her promote right in her profile and in which by the way they also had a party to celebrate the launch.

It should also be remembered that regarding them they made many memes and comments where they considered that the young woman was trying to copy herself from Mexican culture, something that was considered very exaggerated because anyone could invest and launch their own t3quila.

If you enjoy Kendall Jenner and her beautiful sisters, part of the Kardashian Jenner Clan, we recommend that you stay tuned for Show News, because we will be getting the best information about the family media and of course all that beautiful content that they usually share.