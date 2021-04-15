Flirty in a swimsuit, Celia Lora looks perfectly in Tulum | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y conductive mexican Celia Lora was traveling in Tulum Mexico and he took advantage of his stay to promote the hotel in which he stayed and various clothing brands that he was using in all the photographs he took.

That’s right, the young woman does not waste any time to work and even while she is enjoying her holidays She is collaborating with some brands showing their products and enjoying them herself as if she were a happy customer, she receives many gifts from companies so that you can get to know them.

Today we will tackle one of the most flirtatious photos of her photoshoot in that magical city where the sun and the sea are its greatest attractions but at the time of being the daughter of Alex Lora became one of the best attractions on the site.

You may also be interested: Charms covered with rings, Celia Lora celebrates 10 million

Even when on the road Celia lora manages to attract attention and become the center of her making everyone admire her beauty or at least noticed her presence, something that we could say is one of her best qualities and talent, which allows her to develop as one of the influencers most important in your country.

As you surely know or remember Celia Lora appeared in Acapulco shore and took off her bed apart from being recognized for being the daughter of the famous vocalist of the legendary Mexican rock band El Tri, but showing that she also has her skills and has been applying them in various ways, either by hosting a program or uploading videos to her YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

This is how the Mexican discovered her talent as a host and also decided to take advantage of it by creating her own content because apart from these attractive photographs that put her official Instagram, she also likes to entertain her audience with some jokes and with her personality so relaxed and at the same time strong. .

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that Celia Lora will continue to delight the pupils of all Internet users who come across her official profile on social networks, so you should miss Show News to be able to continue seeing her new publications, photographs, videos, and also sometimes that exclusive content that manages to filter so that it can be enjoyed by you.

At the same time we will also inform you when there is a discount on her exclusive content page, where she promises to give us her best and most uncovered photos, the opportunity to chat with her through a chat and also totally personalized content.