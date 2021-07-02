Flirty from her room, Rihanna will support the LGBT + community | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented barbadian artist Rihanna has proven to be the perfect person to promote her own products as well as her brand Savage x Fenty which has just made a release and it was herself who was in charge of modeling it.

On this occasion he was sharing with us in launch of much more underwear from your company, which will be supporting five foundations that support the LGBT community with the results of product purchases.

In the photograph the singer appears on her bed and wearing only one black blouse, your brand clothes, tights black with colored tops just like the community flag plus a few accessories that she was perfectly adorned by a necklace and yellow glasses quite out of the ordinary.

You may also be interested in: The rear opening in leggings that Rihanna is looking for is fashion

Always looking so flirty and showing that apart from her excellent talent to create music also has a perfect ability for the modeling and product promotion.

His photo managed to gather more than 7,600,000 likes in a short time so we can see how successful it was and how well received it was.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FIRST PHOTOS AND CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LAST PHOTOS

In addition, she placed another set of photographs that gathered 5 million likes in only 22 hours in it, those entertainment pieces appear only with a small Short and the rest They are Undergarments that she herself designed and sold on her Online page, where You can easily get them in case you have to order them right away because they run out.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that despite the fact that her fans miss her music a lot and wish they could see the release of a new album of her, they are also happy with what she is doing in the fashion industry always innovating and spreading inclusion and especially designing suitable clothing for all types of people.

There is no doubt that Rihanna knows how to make a trend and put herself on everyone’s lips with her releases, despite the fact that many users ask her to return the music, it seems that she will continue to concentrate on creating her brands.

In Show News we will continue to bring you the best Rihanna releases, in addition to all the curiosities, news, interesting facts and what arises around her, of course we will also continue to wait for good news regarding music that although we still doubt it a lot we hope it happens.