Flirty Elsa Jean dresses as a “bunny” in a photo! | Instagram

The model and also actress Elsa Jean originally from the United States decided to pose for the camera looking like a bunny worthy of the magazines of Play boy.

In addition to being a celebrity of the cinema for adults, the flirty and blonde Elsa jean is also a famous playmate.

In this photograph that he shared on his official Instagram account on November 22, 2019, he appears wearing a kind of flirty pajamas or sports outfit with the characteristic logo of the renowned publisher’s magazine. Hugh hefner.

Also read: With black swimsuit Mia Khalifa conquered her fans again!

Progressive in style and attitude. This collection invites women to break free and empower themselves through s3xys and wearable designs, “wrote Elsa Jean.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

This publication was made to promote the brand that she mentions in her description and of which she has had the opportunity to appear in the magazine, perhaps on more than one occasion.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It seems that the beautiful Elsa dreamAs Sapphire Nicole Howell is also called the actress’s real name, she’s just woken up because she’s not wearing any makeup on her Photo, which has been liked by more than 100 thousand Internet users to date.