Flirty between sheets, Alexa Dellanos shows us her charms

Coquette between sheets, Alexa Dellanos shows us her charms | INSTAGRAM

The more time passes the beautiful american model, Alexa Dellanos tries harder to be as specific as possible in her attractive photographs and she has more than succeeded as we can see in her latest publication of her Official instagram.

That’s right, it is one of his latest photographs posted on his official account of social media in which she showed that her charms look much better between sheets and being exposed before the camera in a most flirtatious photo shoot that she did during her stay in New York.

In case you didn’t know, Alexa Dellanos is the daughter of a very important television host on Telemundo Myrka dellanos, who has allowed her to be even more popular than she already was thanks to her beautiful pieces of entertainment, which have been a very important part of her growth as an influencer and model always working with the best brands, who contact her to promote their products.

You may also be interested: Urban beauty, Alexa Dellanos shines on her walk through New York

On this occasion we could appreciate the beautiful young lying on a bed tangled between the white sheets possibly in one of the hotels or at a friend’s house as she is staying in New York for several days to enjoy its amenities.

We have already seen her walking through the streets and this time we could also see that one of her biggest dreams was fulfilled by being able to eat some pretzels while she was walking along the sidewalks of the Big Apple.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

Although it seems something very simple, this dream was very important for Alexa Dellanos since she is normally located in Miami, Florida and it is like a tradition to be able to taste the pretzels made in New York which are practically a legend and if you visit you have to try them too .

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

For Alexa Dellanos this photo means being able to be known by new users so that her fans share Her content with their friends both so that they appreciate her beauty and so that they are inspired a little when making combinations of clothes.

Stay tuned for the show and don’t miss out on the latest curiosities, interesting facts, and much more from Alexa, who is more than happy for you to see its content.