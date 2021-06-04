Flirty and spectacular, Daniella Chávez wears red lipstick | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous Chilean model Daniella Chávez is always very aware of her audience and sharing her activities so that we can accompany her in her life as influencer.

This time he took us to a restaurant where he showed off with a black dress and a Red lipstick that made her look very flirtatious and elegant, becoming the center of attention of the place as is customary for her.

This is a video clip placed in your stories, in which after having shown us how she arrived at a beautiful restaurant, she began to toast life and captured the moment with her cell phone so that we can all accompany her and also celebrate that we are alive.

You may also be interested: Daniella Chávez’s pink swimsuit that conquered the networks

Of course, her fans not only celebrate that, but she is also celebrating the power to continue enjoying the beautiful content of the beautiful young woman who does not stop showing off her beauty and sharing it so that everyone can enjoy it, in addition to expressing a lot of love to his beloved audience and sometimes gives them some gifts as a video.

Of course the best angles of your beauty They were captured, she knows very well how to do it and what she also knows how to do very well in grooming herself, because she really looks fantastic. There is no doubt that the young woman does not leave her house without coming out totally perfect in her makeup, hair, dress, etc.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO

In addition to the fact that the young woman took us to where it is evident that she ate a very delicious meal, she also shared that she received as a gift some roses, a detail that she loves to receive and that also works for her to take home.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

She took us to her room and showed us that inside her room she was wearing a pretty black bodysuit style outfit that contrasted with the furniture she has in her cute apartment, where she also gave us a little tour.

In fact, having this apartment is much more than having a home because for her it was always her dream to live in that city and now that she can do it, she is very proud and happy to have achieved it under her own effort and dedication.