Flirty and beautiful, Alexa Dellanos & Lyna Perez celebrate fashion | INSTAGRAM

We are sure of one thing and that is that Alexa Dellanos and Lyna Pérez have a very beautiful friendship and this time they were together once again showing off the beautiful outfits that they would use for the celebration event for the first runway from Fashion that Alexa’s boyfriend rode, Alec monopoly.

Yes, the two young women attended a catwalk in which the boyfriend of the first model premiered his new clothing line, one in which his paintings are indispensable and which end up adorning the garments in a quite good way that has attracted attention of the Instagram public.

But what attracted the most attention was this video, in which Alexa appears showing off in front of the mirror getting ready for the party and her fellow model Lyna is also showing off in the same room in a video which turned out very attractive for his fans.

And it is that although the video lasts very little in it we can appreciate the beauties of the young women who are more than happy with what they are experiencing, they always become the center of attention wherever they go because of their figures and angel faces.

His followers have reproduced the video on several occasions to appreciate all the details as the young woman American influencer he does not stop showing off by giving a little turn so that we can appreciate all the angles.

This is not the first time that we see them together but it is one of the best and that will surely become one of the favorite moments of the fans of the two, because there is a loyal audience that enjoys the two models and what the more you enjoy seeing them together.

Of course, Alec Monopoly must be very proud and happy of his girlfriend Alexa, who has not stopped growing in her social networks and surpassing herself every day to also be able to work with some brands with her influencer skills that have taken her very far.

In Show News we will continue to watch in case they meet again and we will bring them the information and especially the beautiful images in which the charms of the two young women do not stop shining before the camera and of course demonstrating their excellent sense of fashion wearing only the prettiest.