Flirty Anastasia Kvitko costume makes her fans shudder! | Instagram

Also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, the beautiful model Anastasia Kvitko captivated all her followers thanks to a photo in which she appears in disguise.

Being their huge charms The protagonists, as has happened since 2016 when she opened her Instagram, the Russian model once again conquered her fans with a most flirtatious photo.

It is likely that the Photo It is due to Halloween, because it was shared in an account of her admirers, despite this it is just as shocking because at some point she was able to share it.

Also read: Ana Cheri in a swimsuit, comes out of the water with two friends!

And although obviously they are different reactions from the account of the beautiful celebrity to that of her fans who have seen her have fallen even more in love with her.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Anastasia kvitko She is wearing a tiny police costume, she looks quite flirtatious, although to tell the truth, any garment she uses will look small next to her voluptuous figure, this time it was more than revealing.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

3 days ago the people who manage this account found and shared this image, they claim to be a fan club of the model and on their Instagram they have more than 500 thousand followers.