Flirting on Tinder or doing a TikTok dressed as a policeman, a punished ‘posture’

Display the uniform of a security body as a claim For flirting on Tinder, doing a dance on TikTok or ‘posing’ on Instagram has punishment. The regulations of the National Police or the Ertzainzta contemplate sanctions in one way or another, while the Civil Guard has a complete regulation in place to respond to the phenomenon.

The fashion for police selfies began to grow five or six years ago, but it has been less ago when the exhibition on websites and social media profiles of agents wearing uniform and badge it has been increasing, in parallel with the increase in the use of new technologies.

To the security problem that these snapshots can entail, since anyone could see the endowment of an agent as the regulation weapon or locations where to locate that official, another prism is added: the image given by the frivolous use of the uniform.

The effects of wearing palm hearts on social networks

Police sources from different bodies agree that the clothing of a security officer represents that body and, therefore, whoever wears it holds authority. Misuse of the uniform can undermine that respect and the image of the institution.

Along these lines are the regulations of the State security forces and bodies, with more or less concretion on the limitation of the use of the uniform.

Thus, the National Police ruled in 2015 that officials who have personal accounts or profiles on social networks will refrain from providing them with elements that may mislead other users on the officiality of the contents.

This precept does not respond to the specific casuistry of wearing the uniform in networks with the aim to show off, brag, or even flirtHowever, it is understood that this behavior can cause “notorious discredit to the institution” and, therefore, it is considered a serious offense by disciplinary regime, punishable by between five to three months of employment and salary.

The Civil Guard, determined to put an end to this fashion

The Civil Guard wants to go further and has on the table a draft on the use of uniformity that responds to this type of behavior.

Although it is not definitive, the latest version of the rule specifically contemplates prohibitions and limitations on the use of the uniform in different “off-duty” situations.

Among them, the draft determines the prohibition of displaying official clothing “in information and communication technologies or any other means of public dissemination using accounts and channels for private use, except with prior authorization “.

“There are agents who do not cloud the values ​​of the body on the Internet, nor can all agents with personal profiles on networks be persecuted”

But not only on the internet, the future norm also establishes that a guard You will not be able to go uniformed without authorization to public events, advertising or whose purpose is to request funds for a cause or before the ordinary jurisdiction as an alleged criminal or civil person, investigated, accused or prosecuted.

Consulted sources assure that this draft is in the “corrections” period and that the majority feeling among the agents —now it is in the hands of the civil guards associations— is the need to regulate and limit behaviors that damage the image of the institution.

Now, sources warn that the debate It is more complicated than it may seem at first glance since fundamental rights can be affected. “There are agents who do not cloud the values ​​of the body on the Internet, nor can all agents with personal profiles on networks be persecuted,” they comment.

In fact, what is happening so far in different security forces is that it is the comrades themselves who report others seeing how they incorrectly display the uniform.

The Ertzaintza and the Municipal Police, uniforms only with authorization

While the Mossos d’Esquadra regulations do not contemplate this debate for the moment – the law dates from 1995 when the irruption of social networks seemed distant -, the instruction of the Ertzaintza of 2011 Regarding the corporate image of the agents, the police salute or the care of material and police units, it does introduce generic but clear limitations.

“The use of the uniform or any of its elements is prohibited Out of service, Except for a reasoned request and express authorization from the Ertzaintza’s operative direction “, dictates the norm.

Very similar is the regulation of the agents of the City of Madrid, who can only wear a uniform during business hours. If they want to exhibit it outside of it, they will have to request authorization from their superiors