Confinement has ended many day-to-day practices: working in an office, dining out with family and friends, working out on the street, and … dating people we’ve met through flirting apps. Some of the most famous are Tinder, Badoo, Meetic or Adoptauntio.

Given that in principle the ultimate purpose of using them is usually to meet in person, a priori one would think that despite the growth in the use of online services and communication applications in general, the use of applications to link would have decreased during the quarantine. However, as we will see, has only gone up, as each one tells us. Confinement may end soon, and There is no time to lose.

Quarantine is setting records on swipes

That we are at home does not mean that we want to interact less, but quite the opposite. We have seen this with the rise of video calls with close and working groups. The same logic, basically, can be applied to the search for couple relationships. If now we play table games online, do yoga or attend mass online online, why not take advantage of meeting people from all over the world and flirting?

It is what they point to from Tinder. The company claims that on March 29, the historical record for swipes on the platform was broken, reaching 3,000 million. In Spain, the duration of conversations has grown by 26%, and each active user now sends 30% more messages compared to the beginning of March. Italy or France handle similar figures. According to the company, it is also changing the tone of the talks.

In Badoo the number of messages also grows a lot, but twice as many in women as in men

Badoo is another great actor within dating applications, and a historical one that allows talking on smartphones, but also on its website. On March 10, we contacted the company, which already told us about Pablo Delgado, Badoo Marketing Director for Spain and Latin America, who the activity of the platform was increasing a lot, particularly in areas very affected and in those days by the pandemic, such as Madrid.

The use of functions such as chat or video calling also grew a lot in those days due to the greater interaction that was taking place from homes, because although the state of alarm had not been decreed, the fear of contagion began to grow. Subsequently, already in quarantine, from Badoo they have also shared data that is related to those of Tinder: dialogues within the platform are now 22% longer.

Video calls have grown 9%, but the most interesting thing is the division by sex in the growth of sent messages. Women send 25% more messages these days than on current days, while men have increased “only” 12% their messages.

The same has happened in another of the big ones, Meetic, which states that message exchange has skyrocketed 10% since the health alert began. At Adoptauntío we find a platform focused on women seeking men, and women taking the first step. In it, from the beginning of the quarantine, registrations have risen 23% compared to the same previous period. In conversations with the same person, messages have grown 12%.

We not only send more messages, we also take more care of our profile

Despite all this quantitative increase, probably the most interesting of all the data shared by the platforms is in the qualitative. That is, the data that tells us what we have changed, what we are doing differently, etc.

From Tinder we have been told that instead of just saying hello with short words or emojis, now he wonders more if the other person is or is well. Furthermore, in bios is including between 10% and 30% more messages that care about other users. Of course, there is no lack of hashtags of the type #yomequedoencasa. Tinder decided to put his Passport service free during quarantine, which allows him to meet people from other countries or who are far away. The company says users have been talking to matches around the world, but don’t give a figure.

According to the platforms, the users of the apps are worrying more about other users and what their profile tells about themselves

In Badoo they tell us that in the community “alternative dates” are being given. This is, for example, making surprise orders with food delivered, sharing drinks or playing board games. According to Pablo Delgado, Badoo is seeing “longer and more meaningful connections and stories among our users, who are finding different ways to get to know each other.” “The way our community is already adapting to this change makes us believe that a new era in which not only love is found, but also friends and support, may be an unexpected result of this complicated situation”, Explain.

Those responsible for Badoo express that the current situation may mean “the opening of a new era in dating development”. In this sense, 7% of users update their profile every day. This is related to the modifications that we saw in Tinder, but also with what they express from Adoptauntío:

“The profiles are more elaborate and you can filter them by interests, hobbies, type of music, and a long etcetera.

So you can find people with whom you can chat about your same tastes or hobbies or do online activities (for example, play video games). In this sense, we see an increase of more than 15% in the search filters #gamer, #videojuegos and also in #yoga and #crossfit. And a 5% decrease in totally physical terms such as eye color or hair color. “

That search for different things expresses a change in what users look for in a person, something that surprises but that fits when we consider that more affection is sought than a physical relationship for now. This is helped by a new function that Adopta has told us that it is implementing in all users to promote more talk before staying: a new screen where the messages are presented in the form of a literary story / book, with its prologue, volume, chapters, etc.

In Meetic they talk about how confinement has produced a new phenomenon, slow dating, that is, flirting more slowly. In this case, it means get to know someone special more emotionally than physically. Thus, they mention that “there are many singles who are interested in meeting someone, even if they cannot physically meet for several weeks.”