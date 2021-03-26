Flirtatious schoolgirls! Today’s drivers become RBD | Instagram

The spirit of RBD approaches the Hoy Program!, Some of the drivers of the Televisa morning show they decided to dress up as the RBDs to announce the upcoming broadcast of the famous youth group’s concert.

Today he remembered Anahí, Poncho Herrera, Christián Chávez, Christopher Uckerman, Dulce María and Maité Perroni with the emblematic costumes they used in the famous Televisa soap opera: Rebelde. Paul Stanley, Marisol gonzalez, Andrea Escalona and Lambda García donned their navy blue uniforms with white and red shirts, jackets and the famous ties to give life to the Rebelde students.

Definitely those who captured the attention of the public were the beautiful Marisol and the daughter of Magda Rodríguez, who complemented their outfit with high boots and put their touch on the uniforms to look more than flirtatious.

It may interest you: Today, Paul Stanley and El Burro captured in a compromising moment

Andy Escalona showed some of her abdomen, while the former beauty queen was a little more demure, but no less beautiful. A photograph of the drivers with these costumes was shared on the official Instagram account of the Today Program, where they said more than ready to be or seem, the RBD concert.

I say: “R” … You say: “BD”! #HoySoyRBD and so we get ready to enjoy # SerOParecer2021 this next March 28 at 7 pm #ConLasEstrellas , they wrote next to the image.

The hosts of the Hoy Program filled with joy the loyal fans of the group by launching a call to win an autographed shirt and to continue with the theme, they held a dance contest about the Rebelde.

The transmission of this concert will surely bring back many fond memories, especially of the famous Mía Colucci, performed by the beautiful Anahí, who never ceased to amaze viewers with her epic phrases and occurrences.

It may interest you: In the spotlight Program Today! They suspend an important member

Huge commotion caused the return of the RBD in the concert that was transmitted recently, since the emotion of its followers was overshadowed by the talk about the absence of Dulce María; to whom they tried to justify that she had become a mother, to later deny it.

Rebelde marked a watershed in Televisa’s youth soap operas, its success was such that the boys formed the group and toured many parts of the world together, their songs were heard in various languages ​​and even in Portuguese, the beautiful Anahí could be heard.

The fans are more than happy because there has been talk that the Rebelde school will again open its doors, but now with a new generation. There has been speculation about a new series linked to this story, which they hope will be a resounding success.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Previously it had been said that the drivers of the Today they would dress in the RBD; However, some hope that those who dress like this will be the beautiful Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta or Raúl Araiza, will they please their audience? The truth is that both Montijo and Legarreta have beautiful legs and would look really incredible in these uniforms.

Currently, they assure the Hoy Program is in trouble, as it was forced to suspend its voice after the accusations of a girl of having exceeded her and also, they point out that they are being forced to “cut” the program by forced marches, and that the programs to be broadcast at Easter had been recorded and in which Turry Macías had participated.

Much has also been said about the fact that the morning has had a very low rating, which could even mean the departure of its producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, sister of the beloved Magda Rodríguez.