Flirtatious Mia Khalifa poses with elegant outfit made of jewels

One of the celebrities who continues to attract the attention of Internet users is undoubtedly Mia Khalifa, who now appears posing with a flirtatious outfit made with some jeweled strips.

Two hours ago Mia khalifa surprised his followers with a video on his official Instagram account where he appears posing with this flirty outfit.

The beautiful model, businesswoman, influencer and ex actress of adult entertainment, has managed to become a character that Internet users continue to seek to date.

Khalifa shared in his description the feeling it was to have this curious wardrobe on top, it was like the feeling as if your zipper touched his skin in the morning.

Surely whoever already saw the video ended up sighing when they saw the huge charms of the model peeking out of her “top” a bit.

In the images of the video we see her posing a little with a kind of top made with strips and diamonds, in addition to a headdress of the same material on her head, in fact some strips hang.

Surely in a few days we will have the opportunity to see the result of the photo session that was recently taken, although there is a possibility that it is for your account. OnlyFans.