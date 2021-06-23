Flirtatious Anastasia Kvitko from behind in white swimsuit

Flirty Anastasia Kvitko from behind in white swimsuit | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko who is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“appeared posing from behind with her striking and voluptuous back charms.

This gorgeous social media celebrity was posing on the Beach, from what we have seen throughout his publications and content on social networks, he loves to show his curves without any pain.

This publication was shared on Instagram, by her fan club just 6 hours ago, the model and businesswoman is on her back, but you can immediately tell that it is her thanks to her unique figure.

This time Anastasia kvitko She was wearing a full white one-sleeved swimsuit, as well as a belt that gave it a more than striking touch, a belt-like necklace, and gold bracelets.

Thanks to the pose he was in, his back charms looked better than ever, with his legs together and hips slightly raised he made them look immediately.

Something curious that Anastasia Kvitko was wearing and that on few occasions or perhaps in no other photo that she has shared was her hairstyle, she was wearing braids all over her head.