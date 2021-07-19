Flirtatious Ana Cheri shares her best profile in a single photo | Instagram

Posing in front of an orange wall the model and businesswoman Ana Cheri surprised her fans by showing what could undoubtedly be the best photo of her profile.

This flirty celebrity of social networks appears posing in profile although a little sideways also because of the position and angle in which she is.

She was probably in a photo shoot to promote her own brand sports outfits Cheri fit.

Using one of her own gray designs and her hair down, Ana Cheri showed off her curves better than ever, despite not having shown as much skin as surely many would have wanted to see.

4 days ago she shared this new and flirty Photo which has more than 361 comments stating that she is one of the most beautiful and especially captivating women on all of Instagram.

Thanks to the pose in which she is, as you can see in the image, you can immediately notice that her later charms became the protagonists of the photo, where she seems to be showing off her curves.

Who could resist such beauty and perfection on the part of the 35-year-old American businesswoman.