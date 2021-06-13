Flirt with death

#First

How difficult it was to watch. They revived him, he was clearly fading, something was glaring at him. He was not a character close to our families, he was not even a distant friend, but we asked for him. A well-spread and timely Finnish flag avoided the morbid cell phones in the Danish stands. The messages were activated by WhatsApp: “Whore mother, did you see that?”. “Chalet!”. “Foc”. Within a minute, and with the speed of social networks, it was time to see Simon Kjaer, captain of Denmark, holding with both hands the head of the wife of Eriksen, in a clear gesture of mourning, of mourning. Thousands of miles from the scene we kept asking for him. Who were we asking? Who was it. “He’s very young” some of us thought, while we were terrified to see the fragility of life live. The soul returned to the body with the following graph: Eriksen lying on the stretcher, wearing an oximeter and a mask, he touched his forehead, he was alive. Some will believe that the whole world by praying saved his life, others will think that it was not his turn to die, and all will be right.

These are not intended to be sessions of faith and conviction, but it never hurts to believe in something, to believe in someone. Someday we will be Eriksen.

#SecondNET

The status of German with #Kikiriki is exactly the following: there is a fluid and reliable communication channel, there is great interest from Gabriel Solares in getting what Podolski dress like a rooster, you have to pay for it and, most importantly, having seen the signs of affection and the desire of the Queretana fans to have him at home, the spirit of Luke to come to #Molelandia has grown to such a point that, probably, between Monday and Tuesday we will have the longed-for: “Yes, I accept.” Before that, there is nothing firm.

#NETASextras

“Christiaaaaaan.”

“Erikseeeeeen …

The game of life was sung in Copenhagen.

