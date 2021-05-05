FLIR Wins $ 15.4 Million Bonus Contract for Black Hornet Nano-UAV Systems for the US Army Soldier Terminal Sensor Program.

Total Army Soldier Terminal Sensor (SBS) order value for Black Hornet now reaches $ 85 million

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that it was awarded an additional contract for $ 15.4 million to supply its FLIR Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) to the US Army. Advanced Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are used to augment squad and small unit level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

Extremely light and well suited for operations in contested environments, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven, pocket-sized FLIR Black Hornet® 3 Personal Reconnaissance System transmits live video and HD still images back to its operator. Its information feed gives troops immediate covert situational awareness to help them perform missions more effectively. FLIR has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

In late 2018, the U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3 to assist with SBS efforts. Since then, it has placed orders for more than $ 85 million for the FLIR nano-UAV.

Extremely lightweight and suitable for operations in competition environments, near silent and with a flight time of up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven pocket-sized PRS Black Hornet transmits live video and still images in high definition (HD) to the operator. This flow of information gives soldiers immediate understanding of the undercover situation so they can carry out their missions more effectively. FLIR has supplied more than 12,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces around the world.

“Unmanned systems, like our Black Hornet, offer enhanced security and remoteness capabilities to troops in distress, which is critical as the military intensifies its plans for multi-domain operations,” said Roger Wells, Vice President and General Manager of FLIR Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions. “It is an honor that Borne Hornet is an integral part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor program. Each new order is proof that shows the difference this technology can make on the battlefield and renews our commitment to advance science.”

FLIR designed and manufactured the award-winning Black Hornet in Norway. Deliveries will begin in mid-2021. For more information on the FLIR PRS Black Hornet, visit flir.com/products/black-hornet-prs/.

