FLIR Awarded Up to $ 20.5 Million of Contract with DARPA to Develop Revolutionary New Protective Fabrics for Chemical and Biological Defense

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that it has been awarded a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to rapidly develop novel fabrics with integrated chemicals and catalysts. that can combat and reduce chemical and biological threats on contact. These revolutionary fabrics will be incorporated into protective suits and other equipment such as boots, gloves and eye protection that can be worn by battlefield troops, medical experts, healthcare workers and others. FLIR received $ 11.2 million as seed funding for the five-year forward-looking effort worth up to $ 20.5 million, including options.

The goal of DARPA’s Personalized Protective Biosystems (PPB) program is to reduce the substantial weight and physiological burden of today’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) so that Soldiers and other specialists can better perform their tasks. The PPB will combine novel, lightweight protective materials with new prophylactic medical technologies that mitigate chemical and biological threats at vulnerable tissue barriers, particularly the eyes, skin, and lungs. The complete system will allow troops and first responders to operate without the burden of carrying and wearing PPE, which can cause heat stress and reduce the time spent completing the mission.

“With lives on the line, future operators wearing PPB suits will gain a significant advantage in staying protected from toxic chemicals and emerging biological threats such as dangerous viruses,” said Mark Stock, Vice President and General Manager, Systems Management. Sensors in FLIR. “We are honored that DARPA has chosen us to lead this extraordinary and highly innovative effort to develop one-of-a-kind protective fabrics for our nation’s combatants and public health and safety officials.”

FLIR and its partners will develop a textile material prototype, the Integrated Soldier Protective System (ISPS), for testing by government laboratories. The work will be done at the FLIR facility in Pittsburgh. The ISPS award consists of a base period of two years, a first option of two years, and a final option of one year. The result after five years will be a set of prototype protective fabrics and garments ready for transition to a registration program with the United States Department of Defense.

FLIR protects people and property by providing tools that see and detect harmful Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) substances. For more information on FLIR Systems threat detection products, go to www.flir.com/threat-detection/.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading technology company focused on providing intelligent detection solutions for defense and industrial applications. Our vision is to be “The Sixth Sense of the World” by creating and developing technologies to help professionals make faster and more effective decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

