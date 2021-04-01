Flipkart’s acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC) is probably an April fool’s joke

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart announced on April 1 that it has started accepting Bitcoin as a payment method.

“We now accept Bitcoin as a convenient form of payment. Update your application now, ”reads the company’s tweeter message. However, it provoked mixed reactions from users, as some are happy with the new development, while others firmly thought it was an April Fool joke.

As things are going with the Flipkart portal, it seems the second user groups were right after all.

April Fool’s prank of ecommerce companies

After Flipkart posted the tweet, it quickly went viral. While some of the platform’s users were reeling from the good news, another tweet appeared, suggesting that the previous tweet was a joke.

Flipkart is not the only e-commerce platform that pranked its users on April Fool’s Day, as other companies posted pranks to playfully fool their users.

Many companies like to prank their customers on April 1, so the timing of the tweet only fooled a few customers.

However, the hype is good as it shows that the company is considering adopting Bitcoin as a payment option.

The crypto space has been filled with news about the major brands accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for their products. Electric car giant Tesla was one of the first companies to adopt Bitcoin and a few other companies have followed in its footsteps.

Indian government plans to ban cryptocurrencies

Flipkart is the largest e-commerce company in India when it comes to sales volume. The company is based in Banglore and claims to have more than 200 million users. With this huge number of users, the company can increase its sales by accepting crypto payments.

It will be seen as a good development for the Indian crypto community. But a possible ban on private cryptocurrencies by the Indian government is circulating through the air. It is unclear what the cryptocurrency business will look like in the country in the future, although the Indian government fully supports the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).