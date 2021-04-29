Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Shares Major Wedding Update

Away from the cameras, Tarek has been able to observe his fiancée’s bond with his two children. In fact, one quick look at Instagram and you’ll see the special relationship Heather shares with Taylor and Brayden. As Tarek explained to E! News, “I call her super mom, but she’s definitely a bonus mom.”

Based on the sweet compliments, is it possible Tarek and Heather will one day expand their family with children of their own? “You know, right now, it’s not even a conversation,” I explained. “But there’s one thing I know about life is that you can’t predict the future, so who knows?”

For now, the couple continues to plan their dream wedding while thriving in their careers. Heather, who appears on Selling Sunset, remains a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group. As for Tarek, he’s filming new episodes of Flipping 101 while finding the next great house to flip.