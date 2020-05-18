05/16/2020 at 10:07

This Friday, as we already counted last Monday in the SPORT newspaper; Laliga has presented to all the clubs in their respective Division Boards the protocol of the implementation matches as soon as the competition starts. Something that in the best of scenarios could be June 12. Protocol that will be next Monday when it is definitively approved by the Executive Committee.

A protocol like we already had days ago in this newspaper, will come preceded by the test that will be done 48 hours to all the players. And in case of being positive, that player will not be able to go to the match being quarantined.

Along with the protocol of the matches, other issues have revolved around the concentrations of footballers and the displacement of matches. Regarding the first, as we already had in Sport last Monday, the Executive Committee approved to delay the start of the same by a week, postponing these until Monday, May 25. A date that could even be suspended depending on the evolution of events and especially on test results.

The measure is aimed at avoiding the risk of contagion, but if the results do not show risk in this regard, they could be avoided. Some expenses that in many cases the League would bear, especially in the smaller clubs forced to book hotels where they can carry them out. Expenses that could now be diverted to another measure that LaLiga is considering and that happens because the clubs travel by charter flight the same day.

As they are matches that will be played in the late evening, the return flights would be made that same night because otherwise it would force the teams to look for hotels to stay overnight. With the risks involved. Hence, right now this is the most likely measure to be taken on trips, helping LaLiga to clubs with less budget.

Another of the issues to be addressed is regarding the league’s protocol regarding training and the de-escalation situation that the government allows at that time. As we already have at SPORT, LaLiga continues with its idea of ​​coordinating all the clubs regarding the training phases. And this means that next Monday the 18th is the scheduled date for group training to begin for all professional clubs, regardless of the situation in the province. Unless an indication is received from Health that prevents it, since they will have the last word. It will be already Monday when the Delegate Commission meets to approve the protocol and continue analyzing all the issues that arise.

