Flick supports contacts with the German Federation

05/21/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

EFE

The still coach of Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, acknowledged this Friday having spoken with the German Football Federation (DFB) to succeed to Joachim Löw as coach although he pointed out that some details still need to be clarified.

“I have spoken with the DFB, I can say that clearly. Some details still need to be clarified. When everything is resolved, things can be announced quickly,” he said at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s duel against Augsburg. Flick He said that, for now, after the end of the season, he will dedicate himself to rest with his family.

After two seasons at the helm of Bayern, in which he won seven titles, including the Champions League, Flick made a positive balance.

“I have enjoyed the journey that I undertook. We had a short and intense journey with a wonderful team. That is something special. But I am also happy that the chapter ends. The road continues,” he said Flick.

In order to Flick, the most exciting moments of his time at the Bavarian club were in the final phase of the Champions League in Lisbon last season. The coach also acknowledges that the most difficult were the defeats this season against PSG in the Champions League and against Holstein Kiel in the German Cup.

The German coach has become one of the most coveted since announcing his departure from Bayern and many clubs have taken an interest in him. The last of them, Barça, after the more than probable departure of Ronaldo koeman at the end of a season that ends this weekend.