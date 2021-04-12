Flick out, JP Buys faces Francisco Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night on May 8

One change will have a UFC Fight Night event match on May 8, Jimmy Flick announced his retirement at a regional event last Saturday. After the discharge, JP Buys will face Francisco Figueiredo.

The match was confirmed by AG. Fight the afternoon of this Monday.

Buys, will try to obtain his first official victory inside the Octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series, the African was knocked out by Bruno Silva on UFC on ESPN 21. Now, you must demonstrate why you deserve to remain within UFC. Buys noted for his strong grappling, with 5 wins by way of completion.

Figueiredo, will be looking to get his first winning streak inside the Octagon. The brother of the current flyweight champion of UFC Deiveson Figueiredo, beat Jerome rivera by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 8. Francisco became known for being the former interim bantamweight champion of Jungle fight. One of the most recognized organizations in Brazil.

UFC Fight Night May 8 will be held in a place to be defined.