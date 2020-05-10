Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has backed the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during his contract renewal talks with the Bavarian team, naming the team captain as his “undisputed number one” for next season.

“Manuel Neuer is undisputed number one, nothing will change in the next season. Alexander Nuebel knows this, “Flick told the sports magazine Kicker.

Neuer, 34, He has a contract until 2021 and is in a tough negotiation to renew his contract. Bayern have signed Nuebel for next summer, who will come free from Schalke and is considered the future heir of Neuer.

“Alexander Nuebel will have the same confidence and I appreciate all the other goalkeepers and players on our team. We want to develop it further, but it’s also clear that performance is what counts at Bayern, “said Flick.

Nuebel was allegedly promised a certain number of games in his contract, but the Bayern coach insisted that “whoever plays always depends on the coach.” “And I always discuss this decision with my coaching staff,” he added.

Flick also defended sports director Hasan Salihamidzic against criticism for the signing of Nuebel, clarifying that it is “a very good and strategically wise decision.” “If you can sign the best German young goalkeeper, you have to. Hasan really did a great job,” he said.

