The partial reopening of shopping malls and commercial establishments in part of the State of São Paulo, starting next Monday, should not be a reason for people to stop adopting measures of social isolation and protection against the coronavirus, according to the secretary of State of Social Development, Patricia Ellen. Experts in infectious diseases and behavioral medicine recommend that people leave their homes only in situations of need. They also advise avoiding visits, especially to people who are at risk, such as the elderly.

According to Patricia, this is a time to reinforce protection. “The role of the citizen is to charge establishments to comply with the rules and make purchases in a short, practical and very careful way. It is not at the stage of going out for a walk. Risk groups must remain at home.” Patricia says that opening up part of the trade should not be an incentive for people to start visiting or organizing events with relatives and friends.

Celso Granato, professor of infectious diseases at the Federal University of São Paulo and clinical director of Fleury, warns that the resumption of the operation of malls and stores coincides with the cold period, so that people need to be more careful when visiting closed places. “If you need to go to a certain store, you must go, buy what you need and go home. It is not for a walk.”

Visits to family and friends should be avoided. “People should continue to wash their hands, wear masks and make purchases on the Internet. Families that can avoid contact, should keep this, especially those who have relatives in the risk group. People need to have common sense, because the virus has not left to exist “, he says.

“We are in a situation of transition. It is not time to go out and visit all people, because flexibilization is seeking to reconfigure a new life, but relations will be resumed little by little”, says Ricardo Monezi, professor at PUC-SP and specialist in medicine of behavior.

