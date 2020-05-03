BRASILIA – The relaxation of rules to increase wages for health and safety servants, which occurred during the vote on the project to assist States and municipalities, will reduce the estimated savings of entities by around R $ 40 billion with the freezing of adjustments provided for in the text. . The estimate was made by technicians from the federal government, after the Senate approved the bill yesterday. The proposal is part of the actions to combat the crisis generated by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre.

Photo: Jefferson Rudy / Agencia Senado / Estadão

The ban on salary increases for civil servants until December 2021 was one of the demands made by the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to increase the size of aid for city halls and governments. Initially from R $ 40 billion, the transfer of direct resources went to R $ 60 billion in the Senate.

There were still approximately R $ 60 billion in impacts estimated by the suspension of debt payments and the renegotiation of bank loans. This savings rose another R $ 5.6 billion with the suspension of social security debts with the Federal Government, included yesterday to enable the vote on the bill in the Senate.

On the other hand, changes to the rules for servers at the last minute could increase the spending of governors and mayors on the payroll. The economic team’s estimate was that the freeze on adjustments and promotions would mean savings of R $ 121 to R $ 132 billion for mayors and governors by the end of next year.

During this Saturday’s Senate session – which began at 5:10 pm and extended until midnight – the project’s rapporteur, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), made concessions on this point, such as allowing adjustments to be made and promotions in that period to health and safety workers. As a result, the estimated savings for states and municipalities was reduced by R $ 40 billion.

Values

The text approved yesterday by the Senate foresees that, of the R $ 50 billion that will be transferred directly to the coffers of governments and city halls, the share of the federation units will be R $ 30 billion (60%), and that of cities R $ 20 billion (40%). Another R $ 10 billion will be allocated to health. It will be R $ 7 billion for States, divided 60% according to the population and 40% according to the incidence rate of coronavirus in each location. Another R $ 3 billion will go to the municipalities, considering only the number of inhabitants.

With that, the State of São Paulo will directly receive R $ 6.6 billion and another R $ 1.047 billion for health actions, according to data from the Senate’s legislative consultancy. São Paulo city halls will receive R $ 4.4 billion directly and an additional R $ 656 million for health actions. Adding to the debt suspension figures, the total package will be R $ 31.4 billion for São Paulo.

The second largest amount will go to Rio de Janeiro: R $ 2 billion for the government and R $ 486 million for state public health actions, R $ 1.3 million for the city hall and another R $ 246 million for municipal health actions. . With the other R $ 12.1 billion in debt suspension, the impact of the package is R $ 16.275 billion for the people of Rio de Janeiro.

Minas Gerais will receive R $ 2.9 billion for the state and R $ 2.02 billion for city halls, plus R $ 446 million for state health actions and R $ 302 million for municipalities. The total considering the suspension of debts reaches R $ 12.9 billion.

Voting in the Chamber

The bill is now going to vote in the Chamber of Deputies. The House even approved another project, which was rejected by the economic team for giving “a blank check” to compensate for tax losses by the States.

This opened a crisis between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the mayor, Rodrigo Maia. Yesterday, in the Senate session, Alcolumbre said that Maia was “hurt” by the episode, but pledged to guide the project to a vote in the House on Monday, 4.

.