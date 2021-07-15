Fleets: Twitter ends with its ephemeral content from August 3

They have not been as used as the company expected

The company is going to incorporate characteristics of the ‘fleets’ to the application for generic tweets

The ephemeral content reached Twitter at the end of last year under the name fleets with the idea of ​​encouraging more people to join the conversations of the platform, but eight months after its use They have not met the expectations of the company, which has decided to eliminate them on August 3.

Fleets are displayed at the top of the timeline, inside circles, where stay 24 hours. Precisely, the short life of this type of content was intended to encourage people who normally do not feel comfortable sharing their thoughts on Twitter to participate.

However, this has not been the case, since those who have used ephemeral content the most have been people who normally tweet, to amplify their ‘tweets’ or to speak directly with others. “We haven’t seen the increase we expected in the number of new people joining the conversation through fleets.”, they acknowledge from Twitter in a statement sent to Europa Press.

Therefore, from Twitter have decided to remove the fleets, which will no longer be available on August 3, but they have confirmed that they will extend to other elements of the social network what they have learned from the experience with this type of content.

Fleets can contain text, background images, and videos. The company points out that most of those that have been created in this time include multimedia elements and that for this reason They are going to update the tweet editor and incorporate fleets editor features into the camera, such as the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers.