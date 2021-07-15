Fleets, the Snapchat clone created by Twitter … disappears

Check out the new Twitter updates 0:58

New York (CNN Business) – Most of the major social media platforms have created their own version of Snapchat Stories, but Twitter is the first to admit that their experiment called Fleets was a failure.

The company announced Wednesday that on August 3 it will remove Fleets, its tool for publications that disappear within a year of introducing it, as users were less interested in sharing their “fleeting thoughts” on Twitter than they expected.

we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome – Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

“We created Fleets as a short-lived, low-pressure way for people to share their fleeting thoughts,” said Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, in a blog post. “But … we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets as we expected.”

Fleets are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are seen at the top of a user’s feed or home page, rather than on their timeline. And unlike typical tweets, Fleets don’t get retweets, likes, or public responses; instead, users can only react to them with direct messages. The company hoped that the product would encourage infrequent Twitter users to participate on the platform more frequently.

Twitter began testing the Fleets in Brazil in March 2020 and officially launched them in November.

While the Fleets did not reach Twitter users, similar products are popular on other social networks. Snapchat pioneered the concept of content disappearing after 24 hours in 2013, and many platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, have released their own versions since then.

The Fleets were part of a broader effort on Twitter to become more than just a place to share short texts, and have even added more audio and video features over time.

Twitter plans to update the tweet composer to include features included in Fleets, such as the full-screen camera option, some options to format text and GIF stickers, this after users found it useful to be able to share multimedia content using Fleets, Brown added. And while Fleets will no longer appear at the top of the user feed, that space will still present information about what is happening live on the platform, such as when someone you follow is speaking in an audio conversation.

