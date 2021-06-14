Fleet control for professionals: How to improve with GPS tracking?

In an age when we are all connected to our smartphones and devices, why not take advantage of the connectivity possibilities with your vehicle fleet? By knowing the exact position and status of your fleet at all times, you can optimize your resources. This mainly translates into a cost reduction and improvements in delivery times.

Thanks to GPS tracking of your entire fleet of vehicles, you can respond quickly to emergencies or unexpected situations from customers, as well as your own vehicles and drivers. But having everything monitored there are many advantages beyond the logistics field.

For example, you can improve your hourly estimates collection and delivery to your customers. You will not need to call and distract the driver to tell you where he is or if he needs to take a break before reaching his destination. Thanks to this connectivity and monitoring you will know it first hand. It is also easy to confirm deliveries or calculate the time you spend with each client, being able to better prepare your budgets.

Meanwhile, as all movements are recorded, you can compare trips and identify which routes are faster or cheaper based on working hours. For all companies this is of vital importance, as it optimizes resources much more on each journey.

In the case of having electric vehicles, you can avoid worries and see which tours each of them can take with full guarantee. And this solution allows you to know the level of autonomy and instant charge status of each vehicle, as well as nearby charging points. Another interesting function is to know the time that each electric vehicle spends charging, which will allow us to know the real costs.

Continuing with the advantages and possibilities, you can also check mileage log quickly and easily with an app. In this case, it is identified if the trip was business or private, the purpose of the trip and calculate the tax returns.

Another important detail is that with these tools it is easier to know if we should purchase one or more more vehicles for our fleet, or if, on the contrary, we could adjust the working method and dispense with any unit knowing the profitability. In addition, it helps us control maintenance times and repairs that each of the vehicles has needed.

Best of all, this fleet control for professionals adapts to all types of companiesEither they use cars, vans or trucks. Likewise, it is practical both for long journeys and for urban routes.

Let’s not forget that having your vehicle located is very helpful in the event of theft.