Flecha Valona 2021: favorites, profile and schedule

04/20/2021

Act. At 10:47 CEST

The Walloon Arrow 2021 It takes place this Wednesday, April 21 and you can follow the cycling race live on DAZN. In addition to Alexander Valverde, at their exit they will also be present Tadej Poga & ccaron; ar, Primo & zcaron; Rogli & ccaron; Y Tao geoghegan, winners of the big three, and Julian Alaphilippe, the World Champion and double winner in Huy.

The 85th edition of the Flecha Walloon will travel from the Belgian city of Charleroi even the legendary Huy wall through 193.6 kilometers. There will be no public on the route, not even in the last agonizing kilometer that leads to the goal in the Chapel Path. Up, the best of the peloton will try to replace the Swiss in the record Marc hirschi, of UAE Emirates, surprising winner in 2020.

By history, Valverde is the favorite, record holder with 5 victories in Huy. The Murcian has just been seventh in the Itzulia and fifth in the Amstel Gold Race, with sensations that allow him to dream of another feat. You will be the leader of the telephone team that complete Enric Mas, Jorge Arcas, Matteo jorgenson, Carlos Verona, Ivan Garcia Cortina Y Gonzalo serrano.

Enjoy the Walloon Arrow 2021 on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

And also by history, Alaphilippe could give shine to the rainbow jersey, since the Frenchman took the victory in 2018 and 2019 in a row and arrives to prepare the pending account that he will have 4 days later in Liege. Since 2010, a World Champion has not raised his arms on the Camino de las Capillas. That year the protagonist was Cadel evans.

Primo & zcaron; Rogli & ccaron;Double winner of the Vuelta and the Itzulia, he showed good form in Amstel until he punctured, and he wants to say goodbye to the Tour with a victory in the Ardennes tests. His compatriot Tadej Poga & ccaron; arWinner of the 2020 Tour de France, he also comes with high ambitions and will be a double asset together with Hirschi for the Emirati formation.

The Arrow will put the Ineos with a powerful team led by the 21-year-old Briton Thomas Pidcock, brand new winner of the Brabanzona Arrow and second in the Amstel, only beaten, in “photo finish” by the Belgian Wout van aert, absent this time.

The British formation increases its options with the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz and the british Adam Yates Y Tao geoghegan, pink jersey of the Giro 2020.

The route is synonymous with Muro de Huy, symbol and legend of the Walloon Arrow, a race that was born in 1936 and which concentrates interest in the second half with a steep circuit, without respite, which brings together a total of 12 small ascents.

The Cota d’Ereffe (2,100 meters at 5.6%), that of Chemin des Gueuses (1,900 m at 6.7%) and, above all, the mythical arrival in the Chemin des Chapelles de Huy (1,300 m at 9.7%; with ramps of 19.3%) will decide, with their two steps each (three through the Wall), a test that appears in the calendar of the World Tour. The constant ascents will do their work of wear, but the maximum interest is concentrated in the last kilometer, where the positioning strategy plays a key role, especially the fight to face the last corner in the best conditions, where a last impulse leads to the glory.

Last winners

2020. Marc Hirschi

2019. Julian Alaphilippe

2018. Julian Alaphilippe

2017. Alejandro Valverde

2016. Alejandro Valverde

2015. Alejandro Valverde

2014. Alejandro Valverde

2013. Daniel Moreno

2012. Joaquim Rodríguez